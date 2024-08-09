Universal Title Match Set For WWE Bash In Berlin On 8/30

Aug 9, 2024 - by Matt Boone

The co-main event for the next WWE premium live event is set.

After Raw turned in GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as their main event for WWE Bash In Berlin 2024, the blue brand turned in their own on Friday night.

During this week’s post-SummerSlam episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Cody Rhodes will be defending his WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the big PLE.

WWE Bash In Berlin is scheduled for August 30, 2024.

Post Category: Featured News     Tags:

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Tatevik Hunanyan

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal