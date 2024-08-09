Smackdown preview for tonight, two WWE superstars dealing with injuries

– New matches/segments added to SmackDown tonight:

• LA Knight U.S title celebration

• Andrade v Santos Escobar #1 contenders match for the U.S title

• DIY v Pretty Deadly #1 contenders match for the Tag Titles

• Jade Cargill v Alba Fyre

• Street Profits v Theory/Waller

After his huge title victory at #SummerSlam, @RealLAKnight will hold a United States Championship celebration TONIGHT on #SmackDown! 8/7c on @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/fQrVCdiKFa — WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2024

– Seth Rollins & Dakota Kai are reportedly both dealing with legit injuries:

“I don’t know how serious, but I asked if those (angles with Seth Rollins & Dakota Kai) were storyline covers for injuries and I was told they BOTH were.

But Seth is not a bad situation, Seth is cleared to wrestle but he’s banged up, so it was a good time for him to take time off. I don’t know if he’ll be back for the PPV against Bronson Reed.”

(Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio)

