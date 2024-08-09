Smackdown preview for tonight, two WWE superstars dealing with injuries
– New matches/segments added to SmackDown tonight:
• LA Knight U.S title celebration
• Andrade v Santos Escobar #1 contenders match for the U.S title
• DIY v Pretty Deadly #1 contenders match for the Tag Titles
• Jade Cargill v Alba Fyre
• Street Profits v Theory/Waller
After his huge title victory at #SummerSlam, @RealLAKnight will hold a United States Championship celebration TONIGHT on #SmackDown!
8/7c on @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/fQrVCdiKFa
— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2024
– Seth Rollins & Dakota Kai are reportedly both dealing with legit injuries:
“I don’t know how serious, but I asked if those (angles with Seth Rollins & Dakota Kai) were storyline covers for injuries and I was told they BOTH were.
But Seth is not a bad situation, Seth is cleared to wrestle but he’s banged up, so it was a good time for him to take time off. I don’t know if he’ll be back for the PPV against Bronson Reed.”
(Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio)