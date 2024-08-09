Shawn Michaels on adding the Women’s North American Championship

Shawn Michaels says that adding the Women’s North American Championship to NXT seemed “right.”

“If you’re gonna go apples for apples, you’ve got a men’s championship, you’ve got a women’s NXT Championship. You got a men’s North American, it only seems right to have a women’s American Championship.

“It seemed like a very simplistic thing for us to do and again especially given our depth… Over the years obviously women’s wrestling in the WWE and all around the business has just grown exponentially, as it should. So, now I think it’s just finally getting on an even keel with the men’s division.”

(Source: Shawn Michaels | Hall of Fame Podcast)

