LA Knight inks new WWE deal, new AEW trademark filed

– Fightful reports LA Knight has restructured and extended his WWE contract for a large money increase and will be remaining with the company for a number of years.

Originally, LA Knight’s deal was to run into early 2025.

– AEW has filed a new trademark for:

MEAT MAYHEM

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

