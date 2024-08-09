“Taskmaster” Kevin Sullivan passes away at age 74.

Kevin Sullivan was a wrestling legend with a career spanning several decades as a wrestler and as a booker.

Sullivan made his mark wrestling in the Florida and Mid-Atlantic territories before rising to prominence as the “Taskmaster” in the infamous Dungeon of Doom faction. This group played a pivotal role in kicking off the Monday Night Wars era, engaging in high-profile feuds with wrestling legends such as Sting, Randy Savage, and Hulk Hogan. Sullivan became particularly noteworthy for his intense and personal rivalry with the Four Horsemen.

In fact, many of WCW’s most iconic moments over the years featured the involvement of Kevin Sullivan, whether on screen as a character or behind the scenes. His influence was felt throughout the promotion, shaping some of the most memorable storylines and moments in wrestling history.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of legendary professional wrestler and ardent Cauliflower Alley Club supporter, Kevin Sullivan, who has left us at the age of 74. Sincerest condolences to his family, friends and fans the world over. Rest in Peace Kevin. pic.twitter.com/nc9Il895PH — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) August 9, 2024

Source: Nick LaRocco

