Bobby Lashley: “I’m hitting it pretty hard”

Bobby Lashley (via Interview w/IAMPLAZ) on what’s happening between him and WWE:

“I can tell you this, I had surgery, a little boo-boo happened in France during a match – it was a freak accident. After that I had my surgery, they told me I wasn’t supposed to be back for like 6 months…6 weeks I had the brace off, I’m working out. My physical therapist was like ‘you’re not supposed to be able to do that’. ‘I’m different’. I’m working out, I’m lifting, and I don’t even think I’m 2 months out of surgery now and I’m hitting it pretty hard.”

“I think I’ll be ready, cleared, in less than a month and at that time we’ll see what happens.”

— Lashley (via The Laboratory podcast) was asked “who he rocks with” between Vince McMahon and Triple H.

“If I say the wrong thing right now [Laughter]. I had a connection with Vince. Vince understood me. Vince was big on the show. He looked at people that were stars. He saw that in me. There were a lot of little nuggets that Vince would give me throughout my career and tell me different things. Vince looked at me like, ‘I can tell Bobby works his ass off. I can send him anywhere around the country to represent the brand.’ He looked at me like a star. I like Vince. I haven’t really had too much of a connection with Hunter. Hunter has his guys. I’ve tried to, but we haven’t really worked enough together to get to know each other.”

