Grayson Waller says he almost died the day before WrestleMania 40

Grayson Waller Waller almost died the day before Wrestlemania 40.

On UpUpDownDown, Austin Theory shared how he saved Grayson Waller’s life in a restaurant the day before WrestleMania 40:

“My tag team partner was sitting to the right of me, and I just kind of look over at this guy, and he’s (choking). Then I’m just like, alright, I don’t know what’s going on. Then I just see it keep happening. So then I’m like, oh, he’s choking.

So I get behind him in the middle of the restaurant, and I’m trying my best, the Heimlich? I’m trying my best, I’m in the wrong area for sure. But I’m giving it everything I got. With these arms, when you’re Austin Theory, it’s pretty easy. How many pumps, was it two? Then he was like, ‘Stop.’ But it came out. He was choking.”

Waller then recounted the incident from his perspective:

“He legit saved my life the day before WrestleMania. I was eating steak, and I’m like, ‘Uh oh, I have some water.’ As I had the water, the water didn’t even go down. I went (choking sound), like gurgled. I look at Indi Hartwell like, ‘Hey, I’m choking.’ She’s just sitting there smiling at me. Thank god this brother realized what’s going on.

Because in my head, I’m going, ‘Dude, I’m going to die the day before I debut at WrestleMania. This is the worst time to die. It’s gonna be so embarrassing.’

But then my tag partner came through, saved my life. That’s why we were so motivated to win the tag titles.”

