Wes Lee turns heel as The Rascalz reunion ends

The Rascalz reunion did not last very long as Wes Lee turned heel and took out both his tag team partners during last night’s NXT Great American Bash.

The turn came after Lee and Wentz, tag teaming again as MSK, lost their NXT Tag Team title shot against champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

With both Trey Miguel and Zachary Wenz consoling Lee after the loss, he superkicked Miguel out of the blue and then hit a low blow on Wentz. Lee then blamed Wentz for leaving him alone.

Lee then continued his assault on Miguel outside the ring, throwing him through the security barricade and then hit a double running knee on Wentz who was sitting down with his back to the steel steps.

The Rascalz reunited a few weeks ago on NXT after the relationship with TNA allowed for certain stars to appear on both shows.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

