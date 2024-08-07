TNT Overdrive to debut this Saturday

Aug 7, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

The new series TNT Overdrive is not wrestling-driven programming for AEW. It’s a new show that will have stars from All Elite Wrestling on it and telling stories, but is this not a new AEW show. It is a good sign of a potential new deal.

