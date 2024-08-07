Jade Cargill names her dream opponent, Smackdown Viewership

– In an interview with Foundation Radio (via Fightful), Jade Cargill spoke about a possible match with Rhea Ripley in WWE, calling it a dream match for her. The two have yet to cross paths and are currently on separate brands.

Cargill said:

“That’s actually one of my dream matches. I know she was injured, but I know a thing about winning. I have an undefeated streak. I would love that. Iron sharpens iron. I would love that match.“

– The Smackdown on the eve of SummerSlam drew 2,179,000 viewers, up 121,000 viewers from the prior week which was a taped show going head-to-head with the opening of the Olympics. The Olympics coverage on NBC won the night easily but Smackdown did a 0.60 rating in 18-49, up 0.08 from the previous episode and was #2 on the night behind NBC’s coverage of sports.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider, Colin Vassallo)

