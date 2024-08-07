Bryan Danielson on the difference between AEW & WWE’s infrastructures:

“Like anything else, theres positives and negatives on both sides, especially with AEW being a newer company, they don’t necessarily have the infrastructure for some of the things that you expect in WWE.

For example: WWE, you get to the building and go straight to Talent Relations, or at least when I was there — I don’t wanna speak to exactly how things were. But you go to talent relations, talent relations tells you ‘okay this is what we’ve got scheduled for you for the week, theres this this this and this’.

Sometimes, when I was there, you wouldn’t know what you were doing until late in the day, but there’s this internal structure that we don’t necessarily have yet at AEW. In the sense that you dont necessarily check on with talent relations when you first get there and they tell you ‘you’re doing this media interview, we need you to sign these Topps cards, we need you to do this that whatever.’

That kinda stuff isn’t necessarily happening. And even the process with all the writers and everything in WWE, it’s just a more structured formalised format within the WWE vs. at AEW.

One of the big things I’ve loved about AEW is that we are a TV company essentially, we just do TV. And what that’s allowed me to do is spend more time at home with my family. I also love the creative freedom and the ability able to do some of these things I wasn’t able to before. So you know, theres just some trade-offs there.”

(Interview w/ WWEGP)

