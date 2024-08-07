Bully Ray says WWE should drop storyline, Tessa Blanchards wins Mexican gold, and more

— Bully Ray via Busted Open Radio says it’s time for WWE to pull the plug on Karrion Kross & The Final Testament:

“I don’t think it’s catching on. The entire gimmick just feels a bit ’80s right now. Big guys, warriors of the wasteland … it’s all dark and menacing. It’s not just resonating with anybody. And they haven’t destroyed anybody enough for people to actually care.”

– Braun Strowman (via Busted Open Radio) speaks on his current relationship with Erick Rowan.

“Unfortunate two of us are gone….That’s one of the weird things like seeing Rowan back and we haven’t really talked too much just cause everything’s going on. We’re busy and stuff but it’s just not the same. It’s not the same in the locker room.”

– Tessa Blanchard & Lluvia defeated Zeuxis & Persephone in the main event of Martes DeArena México to win the vacant CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championship.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

