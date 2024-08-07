Bryan Danielson asked about Triple H taking WWE creative

Bryan Danielson was asked if part of him regrets leaving WWE before Triple H took over creative, and if things changed when he was there, would he have stayed:

“No. Not at all.

No, I think how I view it is, obviously things have changed for the better there, substantially. But how I view it is 1. I’ve had an incredible time doing what I’m doing, and there are a lot of people who… and I think I’m one of these people who prefer the style in AEW. It’s more wrestling focused. As opposed to the drama focused or whatever it is, but I like the idea there’s an alternative.

And one of the things I really put thought into what I wanted to do as far as leaving WWE, I was never somebody who disliked WWE, I’ve never tried to say anything bad about them — but one of the things I really wanted was to participate in this thing that makes wrestling industry better for everybody involved. And I think the fact that AEW exists is better for all of us.”

(Interview w/ WWEGP)

