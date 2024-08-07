8/7/24 AEW Dynamite Coverage

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and they are joined by Don Callis for the opening match.

—

Match 1 – AEW American Championship Eliminator Match

MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher

MJF ducks out of the ring and grabs a microphone. MJF says Fletcher can lock up with him like a real wrestler, or he will grab his belt and leave. MJF gets back into the ring and delivers a shot to Fletcher, but Fletcher comes back with a few quick two counts. Fletcher applies a side-headlock, and then drops MJF with a scoop slam. Fletcher runs the ropes, but MJF cuts him off with a back elbow. MJF slaps Fletcher in the back of the head, but Fletcher comes back and goes for a Tombstone. MJF gets free and pulls Fletcher’s arm down over the top rope. MJF delivers another shot to Fletcher’s arm and then stomps on his hand. MJF continues to work over Fletcher’s arm, but Fletcher gets free with shots from his free hand. MJF pulls him down by his hair, but Fletcher comes back with a jaw-breaker. MJF slams Fletcher down by his arm, and then follows with a shoulder-breaker.

MJF grabs Fletcher’s arm again, but Fletcher gets to his feet. MJF turns it right back around and slams Fletcher with a gut-wrench bomb for a two count. MJF goes for the Kangaroo Kick, but Fletcher counters with a thrust kick. Fletcher sends MJF to the corner and delivers a forearm shot. Fletcher follows with rights and lefts, but MJF delivers a shot to his arm. MJF charges out, but Fletcher catches him and slams him with a side slam for a two count. MJF comes back with a shot to Fletcher’s arm, but Fletcher sends him to the apron and delivers a kick to the face to send him to the floor. Fletcher sends MJF into the barricade with a dive, and then gets him back into the ring. Fletcher goes up top, but MJF rolls back to the floor. Fletcher kicks MJF in the chest and takes him down with a moonsault press. Fletcher gets MJF back into the ring and goes up top again, but MJF rolls to the floor again.

MJF sits in a chair, but Fletcher delivers right hands and a chop. Fletcher charges at MJF, but MJF sends him into the barricade with a drop-toe hold. MJF bites Fletcher’s head and charges, but Fletcher trips him into the barricade this time. Fletcher dives over the barricade and takes MJF down, and then gets him back into the ring. Fletcher delivers an enzuigiri and goes up top again. Fletcher delivers an elbow drop and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out at two. Fletcher grabs MJF, but MJF slams him down by his arm again. MJF picks Fletcher up and wrenches his arm, but Fletcher comes back and goes for a Tombstone. MJF gets free and gets a two count on a roll-up, and then follows with a back elbow and stomps on Fletcher’s arm. MJF delivers an Alabama Slam and follows with a hammer-lock DDT for a two count. MJF kicks Fletcher a few times and spits in his face, but Fletcher comes back and slaps him in the face.

Fletcher delivers rights and lefts, but MJF pokes him in the eye. MJF runs the ropes, but Fletcher delivers a thrust kick. They exchange elbow strikes, MJF delivers a destroyer, and then Fletcher comes right back with a clothesline for a two count. MJF applies Salt of the Earth, but Fletcher counters into a roll-up for a two count and then lawn-darts MJF into the corner. Fletcher delivers a kick in the corner and puts MJF up top. Fletcher goes for a brain buster, but MJF counters and bites his head. MJF goes for a Tombstone out of the corner, but Fletcher gets free. MJF goes for the Long Island Sunrise, but Fletcher counters and gets a roll-up for a two count. Fletcher delivers a leaping Tombstone and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out at two as Callis walks to ringside and gets on the apron. Callis throws the screwdriver to Fletcher, but Fletcher throws it out of the ring. MJF delivers a low-blow and follows with the Kangaroo Kick. MJF delivers a brain buster and gets the pin fall.

Winner: MJF

-After the match, Will Ospreay exits his locker room after some difficulty. We see that someone put a cart in front of his door, and then MJF hits the referee in the head with the belt. MJF puts the Dynamite diamond ring on, and then drops Fletcher with a shot. Fletcher has been busted open, and MJF delivers more shots with the ring. MJF tells Ospreay the blood is on his hands and then sets up for a Tiger Driver 91. Ospreay rushes the ring before he can, and MJF escapes through the crowd. Ospreay checks on Fletcher and calls for the doctor. The doctor and Callis get into the ring and Callis and Ospreay argue for a bit before the doctor helps Fletcher sit up.

—

The video package for tonight’s match between Bryan Danielson and Jeff Jarrett airs.

—

Match 2 – Singles Match

Mariah May vs. Viva Van

May delivers a headbutt as the bell rings, and then drops her with a release German suplex. May delivers a few more shots, and then follows with a dropkick. May slams Van’s head into the turnbuckle repeatedly, and then stomps her down in the corner. May gets in the referee’s face, and Van gets her in a roll-up for a two count. May comes back with a lariat and follows with a dropkick. May delivers right hands on the mat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, May delivers shots to Van in the corner. Van comes back with an up kick and charges, but May trips her up and delivers a hip attack. May delivers right hands and kisses Van’s cheek. May delivers a running knee strike and follows with Mayday. May delivers Storm Zero and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mariah May

-After the match, May opens a picture that shows Storm holding her in the ring, but says “Die Mariah Die” on the back. Storm attacks May from behind, but May cuts her off and grabs the shoe. Storm takes the shoe and tries to hit May with it, but referees rush the ring and pull them apart. They get free and exchange shots, but referees pull them back again. They get free once more and take each other down, but referees and security finally pull them apart for good.

—

