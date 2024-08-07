8/5/24 WWE Raw Viewership

The fallout from SummerSlam had WWE Raw bring a very good rating on a different channel against the Olympics this week, with Raw drawing 1,715,000 viewers, up 305,000 from the previous week.

Raw started strong with 1,825,000 viewers and then dropped to 1,742,000 viewers in the second hour before finishing the night with 1,579,000 viewers.

In 18-49, Raw drew a 0.62 overall, up 0.11 from last week and the highest since July 1. It was #1 on cable television, beating the Olympics on USA Network but NBC’s coverage of the games took the top spot in all of TV.

(Ratings credit: PWTorch)

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

