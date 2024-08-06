WWE, NXT Report, 8/6/24 THE GREAT AMERICAN BASH

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from NXT! Coverage begins at 8pm. Vic Joseph and Booker T are on the call. Tonight is Night 2 of the Great American Bash!

Kendal Grey vs. Wren Sinclair

Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne

Joe Hendry vs. Joe Coffey

Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) vs. MSK – NXT Tag Team Championship

Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Tatum Paxley – NXT Women’s North American Championship

Ethan Page defends his title at NXT Great American Bash against Oro Mensah

The show starts with a highlight package from night 1, last week.

Match 1. Pete Dunne VS Trick Williams

Trick lands a dropkick and a series of chops to start the encounter. Dunne reverses a choke into a kimura. Trick slams him out of the hold. Pete then works the fingers, pulling them apart. He transitions to ground and pound and then a triangle. Trick gets free and goes back to the chops. Dunne’s chest is red. Trick then neckbreakers Dunne. We go to break, but in the split screen, we see Dunne drop Trick to hard on the apron. He spills to the floor. Dunne then stomps his fingers and dropkicks Trick hard from the stairs. Back in the ring, Dunne goes back to work on the arm and fingers. He mocks Trick before stomping him in the face. Trick manages a reverse go behind and inverted suplex. Dunne locks on a headlock on the mat. He is bordering a choke and also is elbowing Trick in the head. He transitions to a surfboard hold. The live feed returns and Dunne lets go to stomp Trick and knee him in the head. Trick turns Dunne inside out with a lariat. He follows up with punches and some leg lariats. After a nip up, a fired up Williams sidewalk slams Dunne for a count of two. Dunne delivers a suplex and stomps the fingers and head again. He goes to the top, Trick follows. He flapjacks Dunne to the mat for another two count. Dunne and Trick trade kicks mid ring. Williams manages a two count. An NXT chant breaks out. Dunne powerbombs Trick and then stomps him further. Trick nips up with fire. They trade blows. Dunne goes to work on the fingers again. Trick misses a knee. Dunne wins with a bitter end and pin.

Winner, Pete Dunne

We get a clip from a Hank and Tanks BBQ earlier. Lexis King gets kicked out of the party for playing bad rock music. Robert Stone gets involved with a wing eating contest.

Ethan Page and Frazier have a verbal exchange backstage. We find out Axiom has not shown up yet to the show.

Match 2. Womens North American Champion, Kelani Jordan VS Tatum Paxley

They tie up, with neither able to gain an advantage for the first few exchanges. Jordan delivers an arm drag. Jordan lands two more, before landing a moonsault legdrop and dive to the floor on Paxley. Paxley hides under the ring. Paxley then is shown clipping Jordan’s leg out. The match stays on the floor, with Paxley continuing her attack. Back in the ring, she drives the champs knee repeatedly into the mat. Paxley then works her over in the corner with knee strikes. Jordan is favoring her knee at this point badly. Paxley leg whips her. Jordan manages a side kick to the head, but Paxley gives Jordan a knee breaker on her bad leg. Paxley then suplexes her for a two count. She then ties her up in submission putting the knee under pressure. Jordan mounts a comeback and gets a near fall off a rollup. Paxley puts Jordan down with a spinning bulldog. Wendy Choo walks out. Jordan does her best to fight threw the pain and defend herself. She then flatlines Paxley, but misses a moonsault. Paxley hits a 450 for a two count. Jordan is down again and Paxley heads back to the top. Jordan greets her. Spanish fly by Jordan and then a frog splash and it is over.

Winner and still NXT Womens North American Champion, Kelani Jordan

Choo attacks Paxley post match.

N0 Quarter Catch Crew and Wren Sinclair have a segment backstage. Wren asks if she wins can she join the club and is turned down. Tony D’Angelo walks up and offers a Heritage Cup match to Charlie Dempsey if she wins and is allowed to join the club. Charlie agrees to the stipulation. Axiom finally shows up consoles Frazier. Oro Mensah is shown walking to the ring for his title match.

Match 3. NXT Champion, Ethan Page VS Oro Mensah (with Meta 4)

Page is chopped by Oro, but retaliates with chops and punches of his own. Oro lariats and punts the champ in return. Oro chops Page repeatedly in the corner. He then trips him on the apron, spilling Page to the floor. Oro follows him and they brawl. Page ends up driving Oro into the apron and backdropping him on the floor. He tosses Oro back in for a 1 count pin. Page gloats, and is punched a few times, but still hiptosses Oro into the buckle. He then pounds on Oro on the mat. He then slams him. Page then kicks Oro in the face, mid moonsault. Page gets a two count off that sick move. Mensah is in bad shape, but suplexes the champ. He then elbow, lariats and kicks Page for a two count. Page and Oro brawl further and end up on the top rope. Page is kicked matrix style to the floor. Mensah is fired up. The two brawl further. Mensah springboard karate kicks Page to the floor. He dives threw the ropes with another kick. Page manages to suplex Mensah and then powerbomb Mensah threw a table. Page then DDTs Mensah in the ring for a two count. Mensah superkick and rolls up Page for a 2 count. He then DDTs him and spin heal kicks him, but Page’s leg is under the bottom rope. Page pump kicks him and pins him after an Ego’s Edge.

Winner by pinfall, and still NXT Champion, Ethan Page

The Rascalz cut a promo backstage about the tag match tonight. MSK will get a chance to regain their tag titles they never lost a few years.

We see more from the BBQ.

Match 4. Joe Hendry VS Joe Coffey (with Gallus)

Hendry takes all of Gallus, as a huge We Believe chant breaks out. Coffey eventually jumps Hendry and then drops an elbow off the top, but Hendry knee lifts him in the face. He also dodges a splash from Coffey then was pretty funny. We Believe continues to be chanted. Hendry then elbows Coffey off the ropes and dumps him to the floor with a lariat. Gallus regroup on the floor. Hendry soaks in the fans cheers, and then fights off Gallus, but Coffey jumps him from behind again. Coffey works Joe over in the corner with punches and shoulder drives. He then misses and elbow and gets DDT’d by Hendry. They trade blows mid ring. Coffey spears Hendry for a two count. He drives elbows into the neck and shoulders from behind. He then locks on a rear bear hug. Hendry blocks a crab, but is dropped neck first on the top rope. Gallus then attack Hendry, but he outsmarts them with a chair and they get kicked out of the arena. He backdrops Coffey and fallaway slams him. The crowd is eating this up. Standing ovation and pin and it is over.

Winner, Joe Hendry

Hendry addresses the crowd and says he isn’t leaving for a long time. He says be back next week for another match. The crowd does his arm wave to his music.

Chase U is back in class. Ridge Holland gets them a new classroom. Everyone likes that. He then says he secured a tag match with the winner of the tag team titles next week. Mr. Chase and Ridge will challenge next week. Not everyone is thrilled at Ridge getting the shot.

Shawn Spears stops Brooks from drinking at the BBQ. Roxanne Perez walks in annoying everyone. The Good Brothers walk up making fun of the food. They pick a fight with Hank and Tank. A brawl breaks out and the BBQ ends.

Match 5. Wren Sinclair (with No Quarter Catch Crew) VS Kendall Grey (with Carlee Bright)

Grey is a very good mat wrestler and she takes down Sinclair. Sinclair reverses the hold into a arm bar. They reverse each other for a few mins, Grey lands a crossbody. Sinclair shoulders and drops a knee on Grey. She then ties up Grey in a knee to the back surfboard. Charlie Dempsey looks shocked and impressed on the sidelines. Grey Angle slams Sinclair. Sinclair gets a two count off a rollup. She then faceplants Grey and gets the pin.

Wren Sinclair gets the win, and she is now in the NQCC. Dempsey will get his title match.

Main Event. NXT Tag Team Champions, Frazier and Axiom VS MSK (with Trey Miquel)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

