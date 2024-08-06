Video: Odyssey Jones finally makes main roster debut coming to the aid of The New Day

It looks like The New Day has gained a new member in the form of Odyssey Jones.

The former NXT star made his presence felt coming to the rescue of The New Day in their fight against The Final Testament. After Karrion Kross interfered in the match between The New Day and AOP, Jones evened the odds and took out Kross. Following the match, Jones took out both Akam and Rezar with a sidewalk slam at the same time which popped the crowd big time.

“Strength, size, star power… and he’s only getting started. Odyssey Jones is a game-changer,” Triple H wrote on X after his debut.

Jones has been assigned to the main roster since the 2023 Draft but never appeared on TV since then. In the 2024 Draft he was kept on Raw but it was only yesterday that he made his debut.

Jones signed a WWE deal in February 2019 and was part of the NXT roster until his call-up in 2023.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

