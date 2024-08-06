Randy Orton announced for October 8th NXT episode

– Vic Joseph announces on commentary that NXT will be touring outside the Performance Center in October when NXT heads to the CW Network.

They will be headed to Chicago on October 1st which CM Punk will appear on and then the following week, October 8th, they will be headed to St. Louis which Randy Orton is set to make a NXT appearance.

HBK – If you’re bringing NXT to my backyard, count me in. See you in St. Louis on October 8. #WWE #NXT https://t.co/2bbiTPbiHv — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) August 6, 2024

