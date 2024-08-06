Randy Orton announced for October 8th NXT episode

Aug 6, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Vic Joseph announces on commentary that NXT will be touring outside the Performance Center in October when NXT heads to the CW Network.

They will be headed to Chicago on October 1st which CM Punk will appear on and then the following week, October 8th, they will be headed to St. Louis which Randy Orton is set to make a NXT appearance.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Saori Anou

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal