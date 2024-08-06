Possible change to Raw tapings, Punk to appear on NXT, Rampage’s viewership, more

– WWE has announced that CM Punk will be a guest at the NXT live special in Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena on October 1st, when they debut on the CW Network.

– WWE has discussed taping Raw on Sundays following international PLE’s, to allow talent more time to recover, rather than rushing back to the US to film Raw. This idea has not been approved or cleared yet.

– Ludwig Kaiser (Interview w/ @spox) claims his split with Giovanni Vinci was “sorely needed.”:

“Yes (on whether the split was necessary), it was even sorely needed. He had more of the team than I did. —

I was always convinced that I would do everything to become a big name in WWE. — Within a few weeks, my stock has risen extremely.”

– Rampage had a rough night on Friday, drawing just 209,000 viewers, down 97,000 viewers from the prior week. This was the lowest number in the history of the show dating back to 2021. Rampage went up against Olympics coverage on NBC and USA Network. In 18-49, the show had a 0.08 rating, down 0.03 from the prior week and ties for the lowest number in the show’s history as well. (Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics/Colin Vassallo)

