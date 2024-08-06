Jonathan Coachman on working for Vince McMahon

ESPN’s Jonathan Coachman Talks Positives and Negatives of Working For Vince McMahon…

Coachman was a guest on WrestleBinge with Bill Apter, where he commented on how business was handled during his stint in #WWE.

“The positive stuff is learning how when the red light comes on, timing, emphasis, storytelling, all the stuff that kind of makes high-level pro wrestling what it is. Also the grind. We were forced into the grind, and in my first 10-year run, I only missed one Monday night,” said Coachman.

He then continued, “I was at Christmas Eve, and I was back home in Kansas. You get a call to come back and shoot something in Connecticut. Because he wanted to go to Florida to be with his family, and really didn’t care about my family. So I did it because I never told him…. I only told him no once, and I got beat up for that. So, it is what it is.”

Source: SportsKeeda Wrestle Binge on YouTube

