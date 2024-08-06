Danielson open to working with Shane McMahon in AEW, Brian Blair’s mother passes away

Bryan Danielson (via an interview w/ WWEGP) reveals he’s open to working with Shane McMahon in AEW following his meeting with Tony Khan:

“I’m open to working with anybody. I don’t have beef with anybody. 100% —

It was interesting because Tony mentioned to me after the photo came out, ‘I didn’t want to tell you this before, but I met with Shane McMahon.’ I didn’t say this, but I was like, ‘Yeah, I know. The picture is everywhere.'”

– Condolences to former Killer Bee Brian Blair…

