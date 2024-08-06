Danielson open to working with Shane McMahon in AEW, Brian Blair’s mother passes away

– Bryan Danielson (via an interview w/ WWEGP) reveals he’s open to working with Shane McMahon in AEW following his meeting with Tony Khan:

“I’m open to working with anybody. I don’t have beef with anybody. 100% —

It was interesting because Tony mentioned to me after the photo came out, ‘I didn’t want to tell you this before, but I met with Shane McMahon.’ I didn’t say this, but I was like, ‘Yeah, I know. The picture is everywhere.'”

– Condolences to former Killer Bee Brian Blair…

We extend our sincerest condolences to Brian Blair, President of CAC, and his family on the passing of his mother, Georgia Roth Blair, who passed away on Aug 1, 2024. She leaves behind a loving family consisting of four children,six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. pic.twitter.com/QNrA3jyib5 — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) August 6, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

