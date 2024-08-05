WWE RAW Preview for Tonight – First Hour Commercial Free

Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland and will be broadcast on the SyFy Channel due to USA Network’s coverage of the Paris Olympics.

Raw GM Adam Pearce has since revealed on social media that the first hour of Raw will be 100% commercial free. This marks the first edition of the red-brand following SummerSlam this past weekend.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly three-hour red brand program, which once again airs on SyFy, is Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Awesome Truth vs. A Town Down Under, New Day vs. AOP, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will be live, and new World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will be live.

Also scheduled is Dakota Kai vs. Sonya Deville, The Wyatt Sicks vs. Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers.

Tonight’s #WWERaw will be commercial free for the first hour! Tune in at 8/7c on @SYFY to catch all of the #SummerSlam fallout @ScrapDaddyAP pic.twitter.com/XI1RJMaTys — WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2024

