WWE News and Notes

– Mark Henry’s son Jacob took to Twitter and uploaded photo of himself, where he linked up with Triple H backstage at SummerSlam. Jacob Henry was standing tall with Triple H and exuded a confidence that made it clear he was right at home in wwe. ”Patience is a virtue…

Patience is a virtue… ‍ pic.twitter.com/h5zyTAEcXt — Jacob Henry (@TheJacobHenry_) August 4, 2024

– It turns out Rob Feinstein did, in fact, get his ticket from a friend who had been comped, so WWE was unaware of him being there. Several talents reportedly informed the company that he was lurking around the lobby and on-screen.

– “The Hawk-Tuah Girl” was also at the show. She posted about it on social media afterwards, noting her love for watching women fighting.

new sport unlocked at wwe summerslam pic.twitter.com/Go2PtsVIDD — Haliey Welch (@HalieyWelchX) August 4, 2024

– The company was said to be happy with the performance by Jelly Roll in his segment along with The Miz, R-Truth and A-Town Down Under.

