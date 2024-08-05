WWE News and Notes

Aug 5, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Mark Henry’s son Jacob took to Twitter and uploaded photo of himself, where he linked up with Triple H backstage at SummerSlam. Jacob Henry was standing tall with Triple H and exuded a confidence that made it clear he was right at home in wwe. ”Patience is a virtue…

– It turns out Rob Feinstein did, in fact, get his ticket from a friend who had been comped, so WWE was unaware of him being there. Several talents reportedly informed the company that he was lurking around the lobby and on-screen.

– “The Hawk-Tuah Girl” was also at the show. She posted about it on social media afterwards, noting her love for watching women fighting.

– The company was said to be happy with the performance by Jelly Roll in his segment along with The Miz, R-Truth and A-Town Down Under.

