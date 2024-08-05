Sami Zayn comments on losing the IC title, Missy Hyatt on her relationship with Scott Putski

– Sami Zayn looks back at his WWE Intercontinental Championship reign

This Intercontinental Championship reign has come to an end. It may have been the most special title run of my career…for personal reasons. pic.twitter.com/eXjH2dxSFO — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 5, 2024

– Missy Hyatt spills the beans on her relationship with Scott Putski, the son of legend Ivan Putski.

“Poor guy, poor guy. He’s got like a Ferrari body with a Volkswagen engine. Bless his heart.”

“His dad is honest because Scott got a girl pregnant when we were dating, his ex-girlfriend, and his dad’s the one that told me about it because Scott didn’t have the b*lls. Well, he did have b*lls, but they were like this big. They were like little Gerber b*lls. I guess that’s why he couldn’t tell me, because he had no b*lls to tell me.”

(Source: Cafe de Rene)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

