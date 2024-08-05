Roman Reigns advertised for Smackdown show in Tulsa

Fans at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma this Friday night on Smackdown will get to witness Roman Reigns live as the original Tribal Chief is now advertised to appear on the show.

Reigns returned to WWE this past Saturday at SummerSlam and took out Solo Sikoa, helping Cody Rhodes win his second Bloodline Rules match.

Sikoa, who took the reigns of the Tribal Chief with Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu by his side, has been dissing Reigns lately and the former Undisputed WWE champion is now back for revenge.

Reigns took a four-month break from all-things WWE following his loss at WrestleMania and looks like he will be returning as a proper babyface, something which he hasn’t been able to be for years and years.

