Rey Fenix files for trademarks

Rey Fenix has filed to trademark the names “King Fuego,” “Fuego,” and “Rey Fuego” with the USPTO.

There have been rumors that Fenix and his real life brother and tag team partner Penta El Zero Miedo’s AEW contracts are set to expire relatively soon.

Typically, signing with WWE has seen various luchadors, like Mistico and Samuray Del Sol debut under new monikers, though they are often filed by the company to own for itself and not by the wrestler.

That particular detail gets murky, considering that practice has been relaxed under the new regime, with Stephanie Vaquer and NXT Champion Ethan Page both retaining their ring names upon signing with the WWE.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

