Note of Seth Rollins officiating Punk vs. McIntyre match

According Corey Brennan of Fightful, Seth Rollins took off his referee cam at SummerSlam, because the battery pack fell out during the Punk/McIntyre match.

WWE had planned on showing a lot more footage from Seth’s point of view, but the battery falling out quickly put a stop to that. Rollins made a split second judgment call in the moment to abandon the entire project.

There was reportedly no heat on the ‘Visionary’ for taking the camera off, given that it was brand new technology and the battery falling out was discussed beforehand backstage as potentially happening.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

