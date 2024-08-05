Finn Balor, Liv Morgan, and Dominik take to social media, WWE targeting new superstar

Aug 5, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Following the Summerslam show, Finn Balor took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to post an interesting message: “I woke up in a good mood.

– Dominick and Liv Morgan on X after Summerslam:

– Fightful reports WWE have their eyes on Zilla Fatu. Fatu was spotted at SummerSlam after having travel delays and cancellations that caused him to miss a GCW booking. He’s still expected at GCW shows for the time being and isn’t signed to WWE yet.

