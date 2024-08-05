Finn Balor, Liv Morgan, and Dominik take to social media, WWE targeting new superstar
– Following the Summerslam show, Finn Balor took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to post an interesting message: “I woke up in a good mood.
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 4, 2024
– Dominick and Liv Morgan on X after Summerslam:
It’s my pleasure Daddy Dom
Thank YOU https://t.co/uR6M2f6BZl
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 4, 2024
– Fightful reports WWE have their eyes on Zilla Fatu. Fatu was spotted at SummerSlam after having travel delays and cancellations that caused him to miss a GCW booking. He’s still expected at GCW shows for the time being and isn’t signed to WWE yet.