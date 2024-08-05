Becky Lynch and Giulia updates

– Becky Lynch has not informed WWE that she has retired, according to Fightful. She’s not under WWE contract and could retire without informing the company if she chose to, although both parties believed she’d be back in the company when the time is right when her deal expired.

– Giulia told Playboy Japan that she was often bullied growing up by other kids for not being 100% Japanese. She said she was ridiculed for being half Italian and didn’t have many friends. Even stating she was held back from important life opportunities because of it.

