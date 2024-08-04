The return of Roman Reigns good for WWE business

Roman Reigns generated $800,000 revenue for WWE within two hours of his WWE return at SummerSlam 2024.

Soon after Roman made his return, WWE announced a new custom merchandise for sale. It was a Roman Reigns championship belt.

WWE only had 1316 belts, with 1 costing $600. All of them were sold out within 1 hour.

