The return of Roman Reigns good for WWE business

Roman Reigns generated $800,000 revenue for WWE within two hours of his WWE return at SummerSlam 2024.

Soon after Roman made his return, WWE announced a new custom merchandise for sale. It was a Roman Reigns championship belt.

WWE only had 1316 belts, with 1 costing $600. All of them were sold out within 1 hour.

Roman Reigns' return at #SummerSlam last night has been viewed 75,000,000+ times already across WWE's social platforms. And his brand new Championship Belt design on WWE Shop sold out, generating $800,000+ in revenue, in an hour. The Original Tribal Chief is a draw, brother. pic.twitter.com/SliaQT6W6Q — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) August 4, 2024

