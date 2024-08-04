Summerslam News and Notes

– Cody Rhodes (via the SummerSlam press conference) on Roman Reigns’ return at WWE SummerSlam:

“I don’t want to fill the room with positive platitudes and hot air about the real ‘Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns returning, but without a doubt, that probably would have gone a different way. I probably wouldn’t be sitting here with the North Star of the industry had it not been for Roman Reigns.

“So he’s certainly… I’ve got quite a list of people who I owe one, I might owe him more than one. And again, no love lost, that’s as much of a shoot as it gets. There’s a unique relationship I suppose. Haven’t seen or spoken since WrestleMania.

“I think the WWE fans, wrestling fans, WWE Universe, they wanted him, and SummerSlam delivered and gave him, and that I’m always very happy about.”

– Former GHC Heavyweight Champion, Naomichi Marufuji, who was the special guest Japanese commentator for WWE SummerSlam, said that he would love to wrestle GUNTHER in Japan someday.

– WWE footage of the Steiner brothers celebrating Bron Breakker’s victory…

WWE Hall of Famer Tag Team The Steiner Brothers react to @bronbreakkerwwe's #SummerSlam win! pic.twitter.com/ddrMO5TAKu — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2024

– Last night’s attendance for Summerslam

