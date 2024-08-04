Notes on Cody Rhodes and Mina Shirakawa

– Is Cody Rhodes going to become a real politician?

Cody Rhodes states that he got approached by individuals from both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party about potentially running for office in the state of Georgia.

“I won’t say people directly, but I got approached by individuals from both parties about potentially running for an office in Georgia.”

(Interview with Gabby LaSpisa on ‘GABBY AF’)

– After losing the Artist of Stardom Championship to Cosmic Angels today, Mina Shirakawa revealed that she’ll be spending some back time in America.

Looks like she’ll be heading back to AEW very soon.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

