Nia Jax wins the WWE Women’s Championship

Nia Jax is the new WWE Women’s Champion, defeating Bayley!

Just before the finish, Money in the Bank holder Tiffany Stratton came out seemingly to cash-in, but it turns out it was just a plan to distract Bayley so Nia could win.

There are a lot of reasons why this one hits differently. It’s been incredible to witness Nia Jax’s ascent into Queen of the Ring and now, at her first #SummerSlam ever, your NEW @WWE Women’s Champion. Congratulations, Nia. pic.twitter.com/NzNyJ6kHqp — Triple H (@TripleH) August 4, 2024

