Nia Jax wins the WWE Women’s Championship

Aug 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Nia Jax is the new WWE Women’s Champion, defeating Bayley!

Just before the finish, Money in the Bank holder Tiffany Stratton came out seemingly to cash-in, but it turns out it was just a plan to distract Bayley so Nia could win.

