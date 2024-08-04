News and Notes from Triple H’s post SummerSlam post show

Triple H is up at the SummerSlam Post Show.

He talks about all the sponsors helping out, and all the partners. HHH thanks Jelly Roll and MGK for being at the show. He jokes who hasn’t dreamt of chokeslamming Austin Theory.

He says all their guests just want to have fun when they come visit, like getting in the ring.

HHH also puts over Sami Zayn for his hardwork.

HHH says a star was born, after Bron Breakker won the IC Title

He’s happy for LA Knight winning the WWE United States Championship.

He puts over Bayley for her work too.

He says Nia Jax’s proved she belongs and he’s happy for her success.

He also puts over Liv Morgan for stepping up with the current situation she was given.

He calls McIntyre vs. Punk a “Masterpiece”, brings up the story revolving around the bracelet.

HHH says Gunther is in the spot he’s supposed to be in.

He says he talked with Damian Priest after his match with the pressure of being a World Champion.

HHH mentions Jacob Fatu and Logan Paul are hurt, so he’s going to have to check on them later on.

Bash in Berlin will be August 31st and the return of Bad Blood October 5th SummerSlam.

Triple H thinks that doing 2 Day Shows for every PLE may be much since you’d need stuff to play out on WWE RAW and Smackdown SummerSlam. They’ll keep an eye on how it works out, doing 2-Day PLEs.

