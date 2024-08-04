Jacob Fatu suffers leg injury after splash on announce table during main event

In the post-show press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed that Jacob Fatu injured his leg but the extent of the injury remains unknown at this point.

Fatu injured his leg when he performed a splash from the top rope onto Cody Rhodes who was placed on the announce table. Fatu immediately clutched his leg upon landing and looked in serious pain, unable to stand up to continue.

“Jacob’s a little banged up, hopefully nothing series,” Triple H said during the press conference. “It was bugging him a little bit the leg.”

Fatu won the WWE Tag Team titles with Tama Tonga on Friday night at Smackdown so his inability to compete if he is injured would have consequences on that as well.

