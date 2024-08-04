Cody Rhodes on a possible Roman Reigns rematch, Arn Anderson

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is up at the SummerSlam Post Show.

Cody talks about Pharoh staying home now since His daughter is the “new owner”

Cody would prefer Pharoh to stay home with the “Pack”.

Cody says the Bloodline Rules Match feels like his since he won both matches.

Cody says he may not have won without Roman Reigns. He hasn’t seen Roman since Wrestlemania.

Cody says he’s terrified of doing Media, but likes doing interviews with Chris Van Vliet.

Cody believes Roman will get a rematch at some point.

Cody asks what happens next with the Bloodline, there’s lots of options still.

Cody talks about talking with Arn Anderson before his entrance.

He says Arn is like a father figure for him since Dusty’s passed. He feels it’s special to have him around, jokes about bringing a gun (AEW reference)

WWE sent out a message for the talent to meet the legends visiting the PLE.

“I was an Enhancement guy, now I’m The Guy”

