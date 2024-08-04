CM Punk on Vince McMahon vs. Triple H’s management styles

“Vince (McMahon) would make people wait outside his office. There would be like a line, and people would be intimidated by that.

I don’t get that read off Triple H at all. I don’t see people waiting outside his office, ‘How long have you been here?’ ‘I’ve been here for three hours.’ I never had that with Vince, I would always just go in and ask him a question if I needed to.

Never trying to waste his time. Never trying to waste Triple H’s time. I see him being a lot more hands on with people and approachable and accessible.”

– CM Punk via SI Media Podcast

