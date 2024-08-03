“The Biggest Party of the Summer” has arrived!

WWE SummerSlam 2024 goes down tonight from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

On tap for tonight’s premium live event is Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules match for the WWE Universal Championship, Damian Priest vs. GUNTHER for the WWE World Championship, as well as CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre with Seth “Freakin’” Rollins as the special guest referee.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship, Bayley vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as Logan Paul vs. LA Knight for the WWE United States Championship.

Featured below are complete WWE SummerSlam results from Saturday, August 3, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE SUMMERSLAM RESULTS – 8/3/24

The “Countdown to WWE SummerSlam 2024” pre-show kicks off outside in sunny Cleveland, OH., where Michael Cole welcomes us to the panel. Joining him are Pat McAfee, Wade Barrett and Big E.

Following their opening banter, they send things to Byron Saxton and Jackie Redmond, who check-in from outside of Cody Rhodes’ “American Nightmare” bus and The Judgment Day Clubhouse.

Also checking in is Cathy Kelley, who talks about CM Punk being eerily calm during her discussion with him ahead of tonight’s big event. She also plugs the Michael Cole sit-down interview with Punk, which is already available on WWE’s YouTube channel.

We head into a number of promotional video packages in between additional banter and hype from the pre-show panelists. We then see a lengthy hype video package promoting The Miz as a darling son of Cleveland in an attempt to ensure he gets a favorable crowd reaction tonight.

We then see footage of him on The Miz Express tour bus, which Cole calls the SummerSlam Express bus. Live outside the arena in Cleveland, R-Truth, DIY, Miz and Maryse come out of the bus, interact with the fans waiting to get in, and then we return to the panelists for some more time-killing chit-chat.

Cathy Kelley is live in The Judgment Day Clubhouse with “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio. He talks about The Judgment Day having a big night with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in title matches. Dom-Dom says they’ll return on Raw with all the gold and then asks her to leave.

Byron Saxton takes it from there for some interaction with crowds waiting outside the building in Cleveland, OH. He also introduces the winner of the SummerSlam t-shirt design contest, which we see.We catch up with Bron Breakker entering the building, who vows Sami Zayn’s Intercontinental Championship reign ends tonight.

The panel goofs around for a bit again and throw it over to The Miz. The WWE SummerSlam 2024 host awkwardly stumbles through his words trying to interview a random shy kid in the “Fan Zone” with Peter Rosenberg. Back to the panel for a few and then we see Michael Cole’s lengthy sit-down interview with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

They promote him joining the panel later in the pre-show.

