Rhodes on wanting to bring back the winged eagle title, R-Truth arrives at Summerslam (video)

– Cody Rhodes [via GQ Sports] on wanting to bring back the winged eagle title to WWE:

“One of the things I like about the title a lot is… it’s not a name plate, now it’s all about your individual side plates. I also love that this title is specifically this generation’s title [the current Gold championship]. I am fond of the Winged Eagle, which is the title from the 1990s.

Hulk Hogan wore it, Ultimate Warrior wore it, Ric Flair wore it, Bret Hart wore it. I am actively trying to find a way to get that into the WWE world but this is also the title [the gold belt] that was around Roman Reigns’ waist the night I beat him and there is a part of that that makes me more linked to this look and this aesthetic for a #WWE Championship than ever.”

– WWE posted:

R-Truth arrives at #SummerSlam with D-Generation X and a very special surprise returning guest! pic.twitter.com/oUH8VyCZRf — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2024

