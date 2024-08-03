Over 54,000 tickets out for tonight’s SummerSlam 2024

SummerSlam at the Cleveland Browns Stadium has now over 54,000 tickets out as the final push continues to sell whatever tickets remain leading up to the show.

WWE opened several sections on the hard cam side which increased the total number to 56,600 available seats according to @WrestleTix. Non-WrestleMania stadium shows are not fully open although it seems only the 400 Level seats on the south side of the stadium remain closed.

The company distributed over 51,000 tickets for last year’s show at Ford Field in Detroit, so this year’s event has already surpassed it.

Hundreds of tickets on the floor remain available although prices have gone down significantly now with just hours to go. By the time the show starts, pretty much the whole floor seating will be gone.

