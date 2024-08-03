More TNA spoilers

Aug 3, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

Three NXT stars were present at the TNA Impact television tapings last night in Tampa, Florida as the working collaboration between the two promotion continues.

Riley Osborne of Chase U, Wolfgang of Gallus, and Dante Chan all wrestled during the first set of tapings. TNA will continue its second night of television tapings tonight from the same location.

Matt Cardona and Matt and Jeff Hardy are all scheduled to appear tonight during the tapings from the Florida State Fairgrounds.

TNA’s Joe Hendry will be wrestling on NXT next week on night two of The Great American Bash.

