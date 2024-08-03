Michael Cole moving to Smackdown, Cole sits down with Seth Rollins (video), more

– Joe Tessitore starts as a WWE announcer on the September 2 episode of Raw. Michael Cole is moving to SmackDown.

As just announced by @MichaelCole, @JoeTessESPN will be debuting on the commentary team on #WWERaw on September 2 live from Denver, CO with Cole heading back to #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/OGgCMtJHTI — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2024

– Speaking of Cole, WWE posted:

What happens when you must officiate a match with two competitors that you truly HATE?#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/rv622EItt1 — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2024

– Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan (c) for the Women’s World Championship will open up the Summerslam show tonight.

