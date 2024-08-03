Michael Cole moving to Smackdown, Cole sits down with Seth Rollins (video), more

Aug 3, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Joe Tessitore starts as a WWE announcer on the September 2 episode of Raw. Michael Cole is moving to SmackDown.

– Speaking of Cole, WWE posted:

– Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan (c) for the Women’s World Championship will open up the Summerslam show tonight.

