Flair congratulations Steve McMichael, Matt Cardona’s announcement, and more

– Ric Flair congratulations Mongo on his NFL hall of fame induction…

He’s In!! Congratulations My Great Friend Steve “Mongo” McMichael. You Made It! So Well Deserved! What A Beautiful Ceremony! And Needless To Say, You Would Always Want Me To Say WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/fXcJfSVIHR — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 3, 2024

– Val Venis with Mongo’s ex-wife, Debra McMichael…

Had an amazing time at the Gathering in NC yesterday. It was great seeing Debra McMichaels yesterday. Debra, Test, and I were travel partners for a better part of a year. pic.twitter.com/6FT7O1PYYl — Val Venis(The Big Valbowski) (@ValVenisEnt) August 3, 2024

– Matt Cardona announced…

Tell me a lie… https://t.co/KT1TnZS9nx — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 3, 2024

.@GCWrestling_ Homecoming in 2021 changed my career. It changed my life. I’ve been in the main event of Homecoming in 2021, 2022, and 2023. When I tore my pec in April and needed surgery, I was told I’d be out of action for 6-8 months. I knew I could recover faster. I circled the… pic.twitter.com/Y2ZqUN3MqI — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 3, 2024

