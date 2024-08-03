Eric Bischoff says it’s too soon for Roman Reigns to return

“It’s too soon” for a Roman Reigns return at WWE SummerSlam, says Eric Bischoff.

“It’s too soon. There’s been so much going on in WWE. First of all, just step back. If you’re a wrestling fan that watches, if you just step back and look at wrestling and what we’ve seen on TV like a chessboard and how the major pieces have been moving around, Roman’s gone, but there’s been so many moves on the chess board since that time that it’s hard to even recognize, oh, yeah, he’s been gone.

“There’s so much going on. Nobody’s missing him. There’s no, down in your subconscious, ‘God, I’d really like to see Roman show up. I wonder if Roman’s gonna surprise us tonight.’ They’re not there yet.

“I hope not because I think that would be rushing it in my opinion. But I don’t know their business. I’m just going by my gut feel and a little bit of experience.”

(Source: 83 Weeks)

