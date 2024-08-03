Cole on dealing with Vince, Jey Uso on his father calling out WWE

– Michael Cole admits Vince McMahon would say inappropriate things through his headset, Cole would call it Bulls*it to McMahon face.

Cole would get candid with Bryan Curtis of the Ringer, about how Vince would give orders through the headset and how uncomfortable it could be at times. Michael states there were times when McMahon would state something, and Cole would confront McMahon” call bullsh*t,” which at times McMahon would respect Cole for the confrontation. At times, Cole admits people didn’t respect him and called him Vince’s puppet. Sure, it’s true in a sense. However, at that time, Cole stated he wasn’t trying to be a rebel He was trying to provide for his family. If the boss asks you to do something, you do it. Still at that time, Cole admits he was a hell of a good announcer at that time.

– Jey Uso Comments On Rikishi calling out WWE for not pushing him via (The Ringer Wrestling Show)

“He (Rikishi) just said what he said about my creative. I’m like, ‘Dad. Just watch the show. Let me work, Dad. Let me go out and work, enjoy the show. Make your rap track.’

That’s Pops, though. Shoutout to my Dad.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

