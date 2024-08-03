CMLL Super Viernes results

– Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match: Infarto and Xelhua defeated Hunter and Retro

– Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team Match: Atrapasuenos (Dulce Gardenia, Espiritu Negro & Rey Cometa) defeated Los Indestructibles (Apocalipsis, Cholo & Disturbio) (10:52)

– Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team Match: Los Depredadores (Magnus & Rugido) & Hechicero defeated Los Infernales (Averno & Euforia) & Soberano Jr. by DQ

– Mexican National Light Heavyweight Title Match: Esfinge (c) defeated Valiente

– Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match: Mascara Dorada & Volador Jr. defeat PAC & Rocky Romero

– AEW American Title Match: MJF (c) defeated Templario (w/Kemalito)

¡No quiere iniciar la batalla! MJF tiene algunas palabras para los mexicanos y para su retador, Templario. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros “Campeón Mundial” y “Leyenda” del canal ⇒ https://t.co/5P6Lo6oSLQ|| @AEW || @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/NSHCYP0hQl — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 3, 2024

A good match in the main event of #CMLL #ViernesEspectacularCMLL where the #AEW AMERICA Champion MJF retain the title against Templario and I gotta say that Maxwell knew exactly how to work the audience and even giving a last gift to Kemalito pic.twitter.com/GV33Ech7bq — ERD Wrestling (@ERD_Wrestling) August 3, 2024

source: cagematch.net

