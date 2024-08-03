CMLL Super Viernes results

Aug 3, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match: Infarto and Xelhua defeated Hunter and Retro

– Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team Match: Atrapasuenos (Dulce Gardenia, Espiritu Negro & Rey Cometa) defeated Los Indestructibles (Apocalipsis, Cholo & Disturbio) (10:52)

– Best Two Out Of Three Falls Six Man Tag Team Match: Los Depredadores (Magnus & Rugido) & Hechicero defeated Los Infernales (Averno & Euforia) & Soberano Jr. by DQ

– Mexican National Light Heavyweight Title Match: Esfinge (c) defeated Valiente

– Best Two Out Of Three Falls Tag Team Match: Mascara Dorada & Volador Jr. defeat PAC & Rocky Romero

– AEW American Title Match: MJF (c) defeated Templario (w/Kemalito)

source: cagematch.net

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Mia Yim

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal