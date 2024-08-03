8/3/24 AEW Collision Recap

Collision began with the AEW Trios Champions The Patriarchy coming to the ring. As always, Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness were on the call.

Christian Cage, holding all three Trios Titles, said that his road back to the AEW World Championship began with the Trios Titles and disciplined the fans in the difference between a belt and a championship. In a showing of good grace, he awarded Nick Wayne with his title belt. Cage told Killswitch that the Patriarchy does not work without their finisher and gave him a hug to show him how much he meant to him. With that said, Killswitch didn’t give birth to a Prodigy. Cage awarded Shayna Wayne with the third Trios Title to Killswitch’s dismay.

Killswitch put his hand on Cage’s shoulder, but Malakai Black & Brody King made their entrance. Cage called King “Jelly Roll,” and reminded them that Buddy Matthews was on the shelf because of the Patriarchy. Cage ran down the two of them before the lights went out. When the lights came back up, Buddy Matthews was in the ring to run them off. As the Patriarchy bailed, The Bang Bang Gang came out through the ramp.

Cage, Killswitch, and Mother Wayne bailed through the crowd. Nick Wayne bailed out through the other side of the crowd, but Kip Sabian intercepted him and dumped him over the railing. The House of Black pinballed Wayne around and sent him packing. Both Malakai Black and Juice Robinson grabbed Wayne’s Trios title belt before both trios stared each other down.

Lexy Nair was backstage with Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs. Rhodes put over the connection between the two families, and the Von Erichs talked about how proud they were to be champions alongside Rhodes. Sammy Guevara entered the frame and spoke about how he wanted to earn their trust going forward as proud Texans. Rhodes shook Guevara’s hand.



Hologram & Mistico defeated The Premier Athletes (Ari Daivari & Tony Nese) (w/Mark Sterling)

We got footage of Chris Jericho’s recent attack on Mistico in Arena Mexico, with the two set to compete at CMLL’s 91st Anniversary show in September. Mark Sterling mocked Hologram and Mistico, saying that they should be in Paris with the other gymnasts. He said that they would be losing here instead, “in Texas, in front of fat people.” Now now, I’m sure Paris has its share of tubby folks. Someone’s gotta be eating all those baguettes.

Hologram and Daivari started, with Hologram having the advantage until Daivari used the mask to pull Hologram into his corner. Hologram slipped by Nese to get the tag into Mistico, who vaulted off of Hologram’s back to hit a headscissors on Nese. Mistico caught both Athletes with an armdrag/headscissors combo before the luchadores sent the Athletes to the floor with dual dropkicks.

After a commercial break, the Athletes had the advantage on Mistico until he hit a handspring back elbow to both men. Mistico got both men out of his way before tagging Hologram, who ran wild on both Athletes. Hologram hit a wild hammerlock slam for a nearfall. Nese got a blind tag and caught Hologram with Greetings From Asbury Park for a nearfall broken up by Mistico.

Hologram got cut off by Sterling, and after sending Daivari to the floor, Hologram dove into Sterling for a big pop. Mistico got back in the mix and vaulted off of Hologram to hit a tornillo onto both Athletes. Hologram followed with a ropewalk dive to the floor before scoring the win with a 450 Splash on Daivari.

We got a recap package of the events that led to Jeff Jarrett vs. Bryan Danielson on next week’s Dynamite.

Mariah May made her way to the announce desk, with her Owen Hart Foundation Title and her bloody shoe. Nigel McGuinness lost any semblance of composure as May gave Tony Schiavone grief for his curt comments a few weeks ago. Toni Storm made her entrance before bolting to the announce desk to brawl with May. Vice Principal Christopher Daniels tried to break it up, but Storm dove off of the stage onto both of them. Security broke the two of them up before Storm’s scheduled opponent Rache Chanel jumped Storm from behind.

Toni Storm defeated Rache Chanel

Storm took quick control with a German suplex and a hip attack before scoring the quick win with the Storm Zero.

We got a video package with Kyle Fletcher speaking about his friendship with Will Ospreay before his match with MJF on Dynamite.

We got footage of MJF’s American Title defense against Templario from Friday night’s CMLL event.



Kyle Fletcher defeated Brian Cage

Don Callis joined commentary as he watched his charge Fletcher make his way to the ring. Fletcher quickly sent Cage to the floor before hitting a dive to the floor. Cage sent Fletcher into the apron and the stairs, but Fletcher reversed a suplex on the ramp. In a page out of the Great Muta’s playbook, Fletcher charged up the ramp before charging Cage with a cannonball as we went to a commercial.

After a commercial, Cage took Fletcher off the top rope with a scary twisting powerslam for a nearfall. The two traded strikes until Fletcher caught Cage with a Hammerlock Tombstone for the win.

Fletcher took the mic after the match and warned MJF that if he dropped him on his head like he did to Cage, he may not make it to Wembley. Fletcher said that if MJF was the American Hero he believed himself to be, he would put the American Championship on the line on Wednesday.

MJF appeared on the screen, saying that Fletcher was a typical foreigner coming to take from hard-working Americans. He said that he didn’t become famous by riding Ospreay’s coattails, he did it by beating Ospreay without breaking a sweat. MJF offered Fletcher an Eliminator match for the title, saying that if Fletcher won on Wednesday, MJF would defend the title against him the following week.

We got a video package of Bryan Danielson training for his World Title match at All In. Danielson talked about training at 100 percent, where 101 percent is not possible. Wheeler Yuta was training with him and said that people had forgotten about how dangerous Danielson was. Yuta said that Swerve Strickland was just putting his title on the line, while Danielson was putting his life on the line. Danielson warned Strickland that this was the biggest match of his life and that he was training like it.

Jeff Jarrett & his crew were backstage with Renee Paquette. Jay Lethal said that if it wasn’t for Hangman Page, Jarrett would have won the Royal Rampage. Sonjay Dutt said that it wasn’t for Page, Jarrett would have won the Owen Hart Tournament. Karen Jarrett said that those two needed to do something about Page, before Jeff told everyone to calm down. Jeff said that neither he nor Page got what they wanted before moving on to Bryan Danielson.

Jarrett said that Danielson needed to be ready for Swerve Strickland, who was the most dangerous man in wrestling. Jarrett offered Danielson to take their match back to his roots in Memphis, where they did hardcore wrestling before it was called hardcore wrestling. He wanted their match to be Anything Goes and promised to introduce Danielson to the Last Outlaw. The match was made official, with Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat to be a special guest for the match.

Lee Morairty vs Claudio Castagnoli vs Tomohiro Ishii

The trio stare each other down, but Lee kicks Ishii then Claudio! Rights to each man, Ishii hits his own, then Claudio, knocking Lee aside. Claudio and Ishii hit a double shoulder tackle then they shove each other in the face. Right elbows to Claudio, who eats them and hits his own tckle, then they collide on Collision a few times, neither falling, both screaming, and here comes Lee to dropkick both of them! Lee goes after Ishii, gets behind, turns into a cravat to Ishii. Claudio stops it, then Lee gets both big men to the outside. Le dives throguh the ropes onto both!

We come back from break with all three men chopping away, then each man hits their own version of a German, then some lariats, with Claudio getting the final say, dropping both men with big lariats. Lee is outside the ring. Claudio and Ishii kicks, headbutt from Ishii, big lariat, Lee runs in and sends Ishii to the outside and covers Claudio for 1..2.NO!!! Big boot to Ishii dropps him off the apron, He turns and Claudio shoots the legs! BIG SWING TO LEEE!! Lee asks for a time out but Claudio gets a solid twenty roatations or so. CLaudio hits the ropes, Ishii puls him outside, runs in, and tries for a lariat, but Lee turns that into a crucifix pin! 1.2..NO!! Big kick to Ishii! Big lariat from Ishii! Cover! 1.2…NO!!! Claudio stops the pin! Big enizguri from Lee to Ishii, rollup to Claudio for 1.2..NO!!! Rollup to Ishiii for 1.2…NO!!! Transitions to Motor City Stretch! Ishii is close to the ropes but turns this into a pin for 1`.2….NO!!! Lee runs to the corner, kick out of the corner, Claudio with a running upercut to Lee, Ishii locks the head and lifts for a suplesx, but Lee flies over the back and hits a sunset flip to Claudio while HE hits a suplex to Ishii! Claudio up! Nuetralizer! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Ishii stops it! Running lariat form Ishii to Lee. Claudio pulls Ishii out! Hits a running uppercut and a cover for 1..2..3!!!!

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

Top Flight and their new addition Leila Grey. They say they got a new look but same atittude, but here comes M&xM to diss them with so much swag that I can’t wait for them to Sashay Away. They’re great.

Thunder Rosa vs Taya Valkyria

Taya attacks!!! Johnny distracts, and Taya stomp Rosa a few times. To the corner. Taya with kicks in the corner. She stomps the shoulders then backs away with a smile. She grabs Rosa and chokes her up on the 2nd rope until the ref stops her at 3. Hard chop to Rosa. Taya attacks the back but Rosa hits an elbow to the stomach. Taya corners her again and hits a few kicks. Snapmare int oa kick to the back. Taya lifts Rosa in the corner. Rosa with a right hand. whip to the corner, bit lariat! Rosa to the top rope and swings with knees to Taya’s face. Snapmare then a big running lariat into a pin attempt but Taya rolls out of the ring.

We are back and Rosa hits a dropkick to Taya to create some much needed separation. Rosa hits the ropes and gets a diving dropkick to Taya! Cover! 1.2…NO!!! Rosa with a double underhook. Grabs the leg, Taya blocks, spins out, kick to the stomach, high knee, she grabs the arms, but Rosa with a roll through and a stomp to the mid. Cover for 1..2.NO!!!! Rosa slides over the back and gets a submission but Johnny pulls Taya out of the ring. Rosa leaves the ring, is pissed, and tells Johnny to get out of the way. Johnny moves and Taya hits her with a spear. Taya rolls her into the ring and covers for 1.2..NO!!! Rosa with a hard slap, Taya hits her own hard elbow, another, whip to the ropes, dropkick to Johnny from Rosa!!! Taya grabs her from behind and slams her down, then tries to grab the legs, but Rosa trips her up and rolls through for a submission!!!! Taya taps!

Winner: Thunder Rosa

Thunder Rosa grabs a mic and says she isnt here to waste anymore time, and calls Deonna out. Here she comes, to congratulate Rosa, says she is on a winning streak, just like she was when she beat Rosa three times in a row. Rosa says Deonna does whatever she wants, in fact she never truly beat her.

Deonna argues that the record books show she’s beaten her in a singles match, a NO DQ, and even a Lumberjack Match. Rosa wants her next week in a Texas Bullrope Match.

Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, and FTR vs Undisputed Kingdom and Beast Mortos

Dax and Strong to start. Strong shoots for the leg, Dax grabs the top rope to break it. Lockup, side headlock takedown from Dax. Strong u, hits a knee, the corner, then Dax hits the ropes and gets a shouylder tckle. They run the ropes some more, Dax with an arm drag, holds onto it, works the left arm, tag from Cash. He gets in and hits the arm with a knee. He works t he left arm behind Strong then sends him to the corner and tags in Mark Briscoe. Elow drops to the arm, spin and a tug. He continues the beatdown of the left arm, tags in Darby, who comes in to work the arm as well. Darby bites the fingers. then tags in Dax. Kick to the side, works the arm again, Strong with a right hand drops Dax, tag to Mike who chops Dax in the corner. Dax hits his own chop. Another form Mike, they go back and forth. Right elbwo and a snap supolex. Leg drop to Mike. Cover for 1..NO! Dax works the arm and tags in Mark. They double tackle Mike down. Briscoe with a chop. Another. Kick to the corner, stomps over and over. Boot to the neck. Jawbreaker and a rolling punch then Matt gets a tag. Kick out the corner, Matt flies with a sloppy clothelsine. Taven tries for a suplex, Mark blocks. Brainbuster!!! Chops to the corner, tag to Darby who attacks the midsection and a side headlock. Theyrun the ropes, arm drag then Darby works the wrist. Taven tries to kip up out of the hold but Darby drops him down with a headlock. Rollup from Darby fo 1..2NO!! Springboard crossbody into a pin for 1.2.NO!!! Rollup for 1..2.NO!!! Tag to Cash. Taven dont want th smoke. Tag to Beast, who enters but gets side stepped. Cash with a side headlock, shoots Cash ot the ropes, clothelsine. Headbutt to the incoming Dax. Press to Darby into the air. Mark wants some but the ref gets in between them. Beast turns to Cash, tag to Strong. Strong misses a right, chop from Cash, antoher chop, another. Uppercut, whip to the ropes, back body drop. One for Mike, knee from Strong. Whip to the ropes, into the corner, Cash kicks out, knee from Strong into an Angle Slam! Dropkick to the back! Cash ends up outside. We get the heels stomping Cash out.

WE are BACK and Cash needs a tag. Strong gets one first though, and he clears the face corner then grabs Cash by the trunks. Mike runs over to hit a Russian Leg Sweep off the apron to the floor. Tag to Taven, Mark gets a tag! He attacks both Strong and Taven with a bunch of chops! Big punch sends Strong outside.Taven kicks, whips, and Mark kicks Mortos off the apron. He hits a clothelsine to Strong, Taven whips him into th corner, Mark flies over the apron, right hand to the face, Mark flies with ablockbuster off the apron onto Mortos! He rolls back in, lifts Matt, double underhook, here comes Mike and Morton, so Mark stops both of them. Kick from Bennett. Taven to the top rope. But Cash is here to shove Taven off the top! Cash flies and hitsa alariat to Mike, sending him outside with another one! Mark grabs the head of Matt o n the apron. Matt slides off and locks up from behind, siwtch, push, Briscoe with DVD! Tag to Cash! Tag from Dax! Gory Special position, shoots him into a neckbreaker by Dax, and Froggy Bow from Mark! Cover~! 1.2….NO!!!! Everyone is in the ring to stp the pin!!! we get seven of the eight fighitng, with Draby still out. The ring is cleared of mostly everyone and Beast flies out of the ring spinnning onto everyone.

In the ring, Mat hits a big kick to Dax. Tag to Mortos. He rolls in, cannonball in the corner, pulls Dax to the cnter, hops up top. Mortos with a phoenix splash type move and lands for a pin! 1..21..NO!!! Clubbing blows to Dax. Tag to Strong. Kicks to Dax. Strong toys with him a bit, mocking his Top Guy moniker. Kick to the face, Dax is up slowly, then. gets slapped. Again, over and over. Dax with a HUGE chop! Dax fights ouf othe heel corner and they collide in the middle of the ring.

On the apron, Mark and Mike are fighting. Matt hops up and gets elbows. Mike with a DVD to Mark, then Taven with a running knee to Mark. Strong with a running high knee to Dax! Tag to Beast, who gets to the top rope! He flies with a frog splash after Strong hits a lungblower! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Beast lives Dax, hard slap ti the face, Dax staggers. He stands. Chop to Mortos! Beast wants another, gets it, then slaps the fuck out of Dax’s face. SPINEBUSTER FROM DAX!!!! Tag to Darby! he gets double teamed but hits them both with a coffin splash off the springboard. Elbow to Strong, to Taven in th ring, Taven tries for a splash, but Darby moves. Whip and Darby with a surprise Code Red! Cover! 1…2..NO!!! TAven with a kick. Mortos and Mark hit double clotheslines outside. IN the ring, we are geting a triple team to Darby, with Strong ending with a cover for 1.2..NO!! Mike lokos to end it with Darby, but Cash is on the apron so he runs over to hit him with a right. Taven is the legal man, gets rolled up for 1..2NO!! Suplex atempt but Darby falls back and ducks under an attack from Mike. MIke tells TAven to hit the top rope. I think there was a tag there. WE get Darby shoving Mike into Taven, crotching him. Dropkick to Mike. Cash in the ring, he and Darby with stereo suicide dives!

Mark runs into the ring, hits the ropes and gets his own dive through the ropes! Dax in the ring! He grabs Taven for a superplex! Frog Splash from Cash! FROGGY BOW! Darby up for a Cofin Drop!!!! Cover from Dax! 1.2…..3!!!!

Winners: Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, and FTR

Dax with the mic. He says he loves pro wrestling, and he loves AEW> This is the lifeblood of AEW in this ring. They are the heart and soul. Wednesday, Saturday, Fri—

The Acclaimed is here! They are inclined to disagree.

Max questions this whole heart and soul thing. He doesnt think so. If FTR loved AEW, where weere they last week when the best wrestler alive was in the Blood and Guts cage fighting against The Elite? Where were they when The Acclaimed were fighting against The Young Bucks. Their bodies cannot hold up to the grind. The are not good enough to be on the tv show without their little buddy here. They havent done half of what The Acclaimed has done.

Bowens says last week, they were giving their bodies for this company. He stabbed a man in the head with a pair of scissors so they can show up weekly to bitch and whine about their legacy. Respectfully, they dont give a shit about their legacy. They care about building theirs. The Acclaimed are homegrown and are the heart and soul.

The last thing Bowens has to say is that the scoreboard reads The Acclaimed: 1 FTR: 0. If they have a problem with that, snut up or shut up.

FTR shoves, and they start to fight but Mark has the mic now. He says this is what the EVPs want. Let’s show some unity. They are AEW.

Cash offers a hand shake but Daddy Ass takes his boys away from it and leaves the ring with them.

End Show

