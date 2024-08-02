The road to WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland begins winding down tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns at 8/7c on FOX from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

On tap for the WWE SummerSlam 2024 go-home episode of the weekly two-hour blue brand primetime program is Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes going face-to-face, DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) (c) vs. The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga) for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) (c) vs. Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, as well as Logan Paul’s Cleveland Homecoming.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, August 2, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 8/2/24

The WWE SummerSlam 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown kicks off with the usual Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque-led “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature.

Logan Paul’s Cleveland Homecoming Tonight

Corey Graves welcomes us to the show as we see an aerial shot of Cleveland Browns Stadium, the host venue for tomorrow night’s “Biggest Party of the Summer.” We then settle inside Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, where Logan Paul pulls up in a PRIME pick-up truck with his WWE United States Championship in-hand. He is greeted by SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis.

Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa Go Face-To-Face

Inside the venue, we hear the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ theme. “…they want me to start the show…” and he does, as the WWE Universal Champion emerges and heads to the ring in a suit as fans sing along with his catchy-ass entrance tune.

He begins, “So, Cleveland .. what do you want to talk about? Better yet, who do we want to talk to? Solo Sikoa!” With that said, the theme for the new “Tribal Chief” hits and out comes The Bloodline leader by himself. He settles into the ring to deafening “We want Roman!” chants from the Cleveland crowd.

Solo starts off by saying Roman’s line, “Cleveland, Ohio … acknowledge me!” They react with boos and loud “Solo sucks!” chants. Cody says he sees the chip on Solo’s shoulder and relates to him about being a younger brother in his family trying to establish himself as the man.

Sikoa cuts him off. “Are you done?” He looks at his watch and says he’s wasting his time and his patience is growing thin. Cody responds, “No, I’m not done…” and then continues to talk about his title reign and the debt he owes Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, which is to pay them back with Solo’s blood at SummerSlam.

Cody finishes by bringing up his victory in a past Bloodline Rules match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Solo says he keeps bringing that up, but points out that the “Tribal Chief” he fought in that Bloodline Rules was a weak one. He is not.

He continues to talk and we hear the crowd react as Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa make their way through different parts of the crowd. Solo challenges Cody to defend his title against him tomorrow night at SummerSlam in a Bloodline Rules match.

Cody one-by-one addresses The Bloodline members, who are now on the ring apron. He tells them all that he’s not scared of any of them, calling Jacob Fatu a “dumb son of a b*tch,” while admitting it might not be the wisest choice of words. Cody accepts Solo’s challenge for a Bloodline Rules match against Solo at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

Fans react with a loud “Roman Reigns!” chant. Solo tells Cody he can snap his fingers and these three men surrounding him will beat his ass. He says he’s not gonna do that, though, instead pointing out how tonight things start with the tag-team titles coming back to The Bloodline, and finishes with the Universal title coming back to them tomorrow night.

Cody makes a line about not needing to beat all of The Bloodline, just the “Tribal Chief.” He continues, “and since the real Tribal Chief isn’t here, I’ll settle for beating the wannabe.” The two go face-to-face and then Solo walks off with The Bloodline guys.

Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

A vignette airs with Carmelo Hayes addressing Andrade, using his “let’s talk about it” catchphrase a bunch of times. Back live, Andrade makes his way out to the ring for our opening contest. As he settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, the former WWE NXT World Champion makes his way out and heads to the ring. The bell sounds and the first match of the evening is officially off-and-running. After some initial back-and-forth action between the two, we see Hayes settle into the offensive lead as we head into a mid-match advertising time out.

As we settle back in from the mid-match commercials, we see Hayes still in control of the offense. Andrade starts to shift the momentum into his favor as the crowd comes to life in the background.

