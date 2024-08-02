WWE signs Mark Henry’s son

WWE has signed Mark Henry’s son, Jacob Henry to a deal with the company.

Mark and Jacob announced this during a set at a Remix Rumble event.

“I have officially signed a deal with the WWE”

“It’s official. I’m locked in.”

Jacob Henry is one of the top high school wrestlers and football players in Texas. He previously set national records in all four powerlifting categories (squat, bench, deadlift and total) and was named the world’s strongest teenager by the LA Times after a record-setting National High School Powerlifting Championship.

