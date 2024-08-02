WWE official: “CM Punk has been nothing but excellent to work with”

Chris Legentil (WWE’s EVP of Talent Relations) on CM Punk:

“CM Punk has been nothing but excellent to work with in the entirety of the time I’ve known him, albeit through 8 months since he came back. But he is somebody who is eager to do more outside of just his responsibilities on TV.

He’s polite, he’s thoughtful, he’s kind. It’s a great example of, you really can’t judge someone based on what you read about them. You really have to experience it yourself because I’ve never had anything but wonderful interactions with CM Punk.”

– Chris Legentil, via Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

